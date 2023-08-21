PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The People’s Courts, a new business bringing pickleball courts, ping pong, bocce ball, disc golf, arcade games and cornhole to a 48,000-square-foot warehouse in Northeast Portland, will have its grand opening on Aug. 25.

The all-ages game center located at 2700 NE 82nd Ave., will also offer beer, wine, a sandwich shop, and a pizza parlor with soft-serve ice cream.

“The People’s Courts brings something truly unique to the Pacific Northwest region through high-quality courts and games for all ages, groups, and skill levels,” the business announced ahead of its grand opening. “Paired with exceptional local food, drinks, and a welcoming social atmosphere, the People’s Courts will be a year-round entertainment destination.”

Courts at Portland’s new pickleball bar. (Photo Courtesy of the People’s Courts.)

The business will celebrate its grand opening all weekend, a live DJ, beer and wine samples and prizes. Special opening weekend hours will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Minors are not permitted after 10 p.m. Standard business hours and prices are available on the People’s Court website.

The new pickleball center will offer five indoor courts, six outdoor courts, 2 “skinny singles” pickleball courts, and one “dinkum” court. The space also fits five bocce ball courts, six cornhole courts, six ping pong tables and a 9-hole disc golf putting course. People’s Courts owners Dave Sacks and his cousin Dave Schrott have owned the space since 2010, but chose to shut down the Lumberyard Bike Park in the fall of 2022 with the intention of revamping the warehouse into a one-of-a-kind event space.

“We’ve seen this opening for an indoor pickleball facility for a long time,” Sacks told KOIN 6 in April. “And frankly, we wanted to build something different than just an athletic facility. We wanted it to be more of a full-scale, sort of family-friendly entertainment facility.”