PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A movement to celebrate Portland’s diverse community is returning to Shemanski Park on Sunday as the Paseo fest honors indigenous artists and culture.

The event will feature Native American music and hip-hop performances, discussions about the land back movement and vendors from local restaurants and small businesses.

Paseo Curator Amanda Stubitz explained that the fest is “geared towards understanding the movement of land back and what it means to our people. We have our communities coming out for this who really build and bring an understanding from folks outside of the community as well as provide a safe space for our community to just commune and have a voice.”

Stubitz is hoping to increase awareness and understanding of the land back movement, which includes recognizing tribal sovereignty; honoring treaties; recognizing indigenous people as stewards of the land; understanding tribal history and the impacts of colonization.

The Paseo Festival will be held Sunday, July 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Shemanski Park.