PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland-based bike gear company Showers Pass is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new showroom, deals on outdoor gear and an expansion of their E-bike line.

Shoppers can check out the new showroom at the 6th and Southeast Lincoln Street location during the “Dog Days of Summer” sale — from August 2-7, featuring 25% off gear and more space to try out the V-Volt E-bike line — which was, in part, inspired by Portlander bikers.

“Showers Pass core is in bike gear and a lot of expertise in cycle commuting in all conditions. So, when the founder and current owner of Showers Pass looked at expanding that line into electric bikes, really taking a lot of lessons learned from cycle commuters in Portland and beyond over the past decades and bringing into a line of low-maintenance electric bikes,” a Showers Pass employee said.

