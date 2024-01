PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grotto, Portland’s woodland sanctuary located in the Northeast part of the city, is turning 100 this year.

To celebrate, The Grotto is holding a blood drive which kicks off Monday.

There will also be larger celebrations taking place throughout the year.

Chris Blanchard, executive director of The Grotto, joined AM Extra to talk about the events.

