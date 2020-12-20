Portland’s White House up for sale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s iconic events locations–Portland’s White House Bed and Breakfast–is up for sale.

Owner Frank Groff bought the Northeast Portland house three years ago and has been renovating it ever since. After a recent health scare, he’s decided to put it up on the market.

While Groff thinks it would be best as a one-family home, it’s still one of the last remaining bed-and-breakfasts in the city.

“There are only a handful, if that…of bed and breakfasts. And the reason is is that Portland will not allow any new bed and breakfast to open in the city. So you have to be grandfathered in,” Groff explained. “So if you wanted to buy Portland’s White House as a bed and breakfast, you could do so.”

The White House also used to host quite a few weddings each year. However that business took a major hit with the pandemic restrictions.