PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed and now authorities are offering up to $50,000 for information leading an arrest.

According to the USPS, the robbery occurred on Sept. 5 near The Matisse apartments in South Portland.

The robber is described as 5’8″-5’10” with a medium build, clean cut, bright blue eyes, and wearing a black jacket with white lettering on the back. Officials said they left the scene in a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.