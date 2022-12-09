Pedestrians get a walk signal before the traffic light turns green at SE 26th Ave. and other intersections along Powell (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a community forum was held in October, the Oregon Department of Transportation has announced new safety measures which have been put in place along Southeast Powell Boulevard aiming to protect pedestrians.

The forum was held in response to several incidents along the road, including a student getting hit by a vehicle, and a deadly collision that killed a cyclist.

The new safety measures will include new crosswalk signal patterns which allow pedestrians to walk before vehicles are given the green light (which are already installed), signs that display speed, photo radars, and new studies to see how roads can be improved.

Other completed improvements include repainted lines for crosswalk visibility and new school zone speed limit signs.