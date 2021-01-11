Powell’s announces it won’t sell Andy Ngo’s book in store

"Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy" will still be available online, the company said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland icon Powell’s Books said Monday it would not place “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo on store shelves, though the anti-antifa book will remain in its online catalog. The announcement followed calls online for the store to be “picketed.”

Ngo rose to national prominence as an outspoken critic of antifa, after activists allegedly attacked him for documenting a milkshake-themed protest in Portland in 2019. His articles and posts showing street brawling and riots here and across the country have gained him conservative fans and far left enemies.

His book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is slated for release in February.

Twitter backlash appeared to start Sunday, and gained steam Monday morning, with users complaining Powell’s was “propagating racism and right-wing ideology” and supporting a “fascist gravy train book for a nazi-collaborating Portlander.” Some called for pickets. As of 1 p.m., only a few people had gathered outside the Pearl District store.

Powell’s announced before noon Monday that Ngo’s book would not be placed on shelves, but would be available in the online catalogue.

“We carry a lot of books we find abhorrent, as well as those that we treasure,” read a tweet from Powell’s Books. “We believe it is the work of bookselling to do so.”

Powell’s posted a longer statement on its website, defending the company’s commitment to free speech.