Powell’s Books for Home and Garden store to close permanently

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Powell’s Books announced it has permanently closed its Home & Garden store in Southeast Portland.

Powell’s Books for Home & Garden was two doors down from the company’s SE location — which will remain open, according to owner and president Emily Powell. The shop specialized in books on cooking and entertaining, decorating and remodeling, gardening and landscape design, and crafts like knitting, jewelry making, and woodworking.

The location had been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

“Powell’s Home & Garden store has been an important, and unique, part of our business for many years,” Powell said Monday. “Unfortunately it was also an increasingly challenging part of our business as retail continues its evolution. With the onslaught of this year, we simply could not find a way to bring it through 2020 and 2021 and into an unknown future. We are grateful to the customers and employees who made it such a special place for so long, and think with sadness about a Powell’s without Home & Garden.”

Powell’s, which was recently targeted in a string of vandalism along SE Hawthorne, has been one of the many Portland businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. The iconic store partially reopened in August after being limited to online orders since March.