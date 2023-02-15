Promotional still from the new Netflix movie “Your Place or Mine.” (Netflix)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legally Blonde star and founder of Hello Sunshine Reese Witherspoon noticeably sports a Powell’s City of Books T-shirt in her new Netflix Movie “Your Place or Mine,” released on Feb. 10.

Powell’s Books Director of Marketing Hannah Steelman told KOIN 6 News that the Portland-based bookstore had no idea one of its shirts was used in the film until it debuted. However, the company says it’s pleased with the publicity.

“We’re excited to see a Powell’s Books t-shirt featured in the Netflix movie ‘Your Place or Mine,'” Steelman said. “We weren’t involved in the selection or approval of the t-shirt ahead of time, but we are happy with their choice.”

Netflix declined to provide KOIN 6 with a still of Witherspoon wearing the shirt. But the tee is visible in the movie’s trailer.

The romantic comedy also stars Ashton Kutcher and Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams. The film was and was written, directed and produced by Aline Brosh McKenna of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses.”

“Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites,” the Netflix synopsis states. “She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

According to Netflix, the main characters Peter and Debbie both share a love of books and reading. In the movie, Peter dreams of being a writer — Debbie an editor.

“It was great to see main characters with a passion for books and writing,” Steelman said of the movie.

Reese Witherspoon accepts the chairman’s award at the 26th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Witherspoon previously visited Portland in 2013 while filming the movie “Wild.” Steelman was unable to say if Witherspoon visited Powell’s during her stay. But the actor did say that she has an affinity for books while she was promoting the movie earlier this year.

“I love books,” Witherspoon said in response to her new movie. “I love authors. Screenwriters are some of my best friends. It’s hard to come up with new ways to say things that people have been saying for years and years.”

The Powell’s shirt seen in the film is an actual T-shirt design sold by the company. The shirt can be viewed by using the search term “Powell’s Oregon Tee” on the Powell’s City of Books website.