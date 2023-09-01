PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For the first time in 20 years, workers at Portland’s most iconic indie bookstore will go on a ‘No’-Labor Day strike after they say the business violated federal labor laws.

Powell’s Books will close all three of its retail locations on Monday, Sept. 4 as its union members gather for a single-day strike in protest of the company’s negotiation tactics. According to ILWU Local 5, the labor union representing Powell’s workers since 2000, the business has “bargained in bad faith” by not engaging with union proposals and stalling the bargaining process.

“The solidarity of all unions is to make a simple demand: Powell’s should return to the table; participate in the process by negotiating with the Union; and do so in good faith as required by federal labor law,” the union said in a press release.

Last month, workers voted to prepare for a strike with 92% approval with the hope that the company would enter negotiations for “a fair contract with Powell’s workers, with a living wage and access to affordable healthcare.”

Representatives with ILWU Local 5 say the company had proposed a contract that included a base wage more than $5 below the living wage in Portland, pay increases that didn’t match inflation, and healthcare plans that were out of budget for most employees.

According to Powell’s, the company has agreed to the union’s proposals for health insurance deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. They also say they have offered “a wage structure that increases the top wage for employees starting their career to $22.25 per hour at the beginning of the contract and to $24.25 per hour by the final year of the contract period in 2026.”

Powell’s says it will close its stores for the day due to a lack of staffing, but also because they support the union’s decision to strike.

“As a union workplace for 23 years, we are our union’s biggest supporter,” representatives of the company said in a press release. “We deeply value our employees and respect their right to engage in protected union activity, which includes a strike. We understand it can be part of the bargaining process, and we will honor and respect it.”

Despite the store’s closure, Powell’s says its customers will still be able to order online. However, the union asks the public to not cross its picket lines, meaning they have asked shoppers to avoid shopping online in support of its protest.

Owner and President Emily Powell, the granddaughter to Powell’s founder, issued a statement Friday in response to the planned strike:

“Powell’s has been committed to the city of Portland for over 50-years – as a place that opens minds and incites a free-thinking, independent culture. It breaks my heart to close for any period of time.

“We’re doing everything we can to maintain a sustainable business in a challenging economic and retail climate. I don’t say that for sympathy but I do want to reiterate that the world’s largest independent bookstore is still a locally-owned, family-run business in Portland. Powell’s Books is a treasured destination in our city, and like any small business, we want to do right as both a place of business and a member of the community.

At a time when union organizing and activity is at an all-time high across the U.S., we are proud of the fact that we’ve supported union activity for two decades. We know this process is tough on everyone, but we believe in the work and our track record of reaching sustainable and fair pathways forward.”