PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Employees at Powell’s Books, the world’s largest independent bookstore, have approved a contract after nearly a year of negotiations with the company.

Powell’s Books and ILWU Local 5 announced the agreement on Thursday following a one-day strike in September demanding better pay and affordable healthcare. According to the company, the new four-year contract “significantly increases employee wages and benefits.”

Within its first year, the agreement will provide a 10% wage increase for regular Powell’s employees and a 19% wage increase for lead employees. Entry-level positions will increase to a starting rate of $17, and lead employees will have a starting rate of $18.75 – with pay flexibility.

“We are happy to have reached an agreement with ILWU Local 5 on a contract that meets our shared interests of boosting pay and benefits for our well-deserving employees and supporting Powell’s Books as one of the last and largest remaining independent booksellers to serve the community we love,” President and Owner Emily Powell said in a statement. “Our challenges remain mighty, but we look forward to turning our shared attention to that important work ahead.”

In August, workers voted to prepare for a strike with 92% approval in hopes that the company would enter negotiations after bargaining in “bad faith.” According to ILWU Local 5, the company had not engaged with union proposals and stalled the bargaining process.

Powell’s Books closed all three of its retail locations on Sept. 4 while the union went on strike for the first time in 20 years.

“Following a historic first contract rejection in October, we’re thrilled both parties were still able to come to the table and negotiate in November, reaching an agreement that our members could support,” said Michelle Carroll, bargaining unit representative for Powell’s Books

remote employees, and Myka Dubay, ILWU Local 5 Union Representative, in a joint statement. “We could not have done this without the incredible support of our fellow union members standing behind us — this contract victory is their contract victory.”

The agreement was ratified on Dec. 15 and will be implemented on Jan. 1.