Workers with the local labor union say the proposed contract wouldn't keep up with inflation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees at Powell’s Books, the world’s largest independent bookstore, say they love their jobs — but it’s about time the company pays them livable wages.

In 2000, Powell’s workers founded ILWU Local 5, a labor union that now represents other organizations like the Oregon Historical Society and Wild Lilac Child Development Community.

Powell’s employee Michelle Carroll has worked on the company’s marketing team on-and-off since June 2019, and is also a member of the bargaining team negotiating the new union contract. She says contracts are typically renewed every three-to-five years, but in 2021, the company and its workers agreed to extend the term due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ILWU Local 5, Powell’s is now proposing a contract that includes a base wage more than $5 below the living wage in Portland, pay increases that won’t match inflation, and healthcare plans that are out of budget for most employees.

Charlotte Starling is another Powell’s staff member who is celebrating her two-year anniversary with the bookstore this June. She says that despite being a lead with the company, her wage still doesn’t meet the cost of living in Portland.

‘Support Powell’s Union’ flyer front (Courtesy ILWU Local 5)

‘Support Powell’s Union’ flyer back (Courtesy ILWU Local 5)

“I’m very lucky that my partner that I live with makes more than I do and he’s able to pay more in share of rent and living expenses, but it’s very much like paycheck-to-paycheck,” Starling said. “[Powell’s workers] are all really educated and doing a really nuanced job, and we’re basically making minimum wage — which just is not livable in Portland at all.”

Carroll also has a roommate, and says they have to move every few years when they get priced out of their living spaces. According to her, other Powell’s employees have said that they have to choose between food, medicine and rent with their current wages.

However, ILWU Local 5 isn’t asking the community to boycott Powell’s. Instead, the union is asking them to be in solidarity with the workers who are dedicated to making the Portland icon what it is.

“I think one of the things that we’re always struggling with is, as Powell’s workers, we really do love these jobs and love what we’re able to do and create — but there is that disconnect,” Carroll said. “We would love to keep this going, but we need to bring a little bit of attention to [how] we need that living wage and affordable healthcare to keep it happening.”

Workers say the community can help ILWU Local 5 by following along on social media, signing their online petition and emailing community@ilwulocal5.com with why Powell’s employees deserve a fair contract.

According to a Powell’s spokesperson, the company has been negotiating with the union since January. The spokesperson says the proposal includes, but is not limited to, immediate wage increases for staff, reduced health care monthly premiums and an enhanced 401(k) retirement plan match.

“Powell’s is proud of our long history of paying competitive wages in a tight marketplace, especially when faced with the reality of doing business as a locally-owned bookstore in downtown Portland in 2023,” the company said.