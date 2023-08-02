Powell’s workers are asking for "a living wage and access to affordable healthcare"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Employees at Powell’s Books, the world’s largest independent bookstore, have voted to authorize a strike after calling for contract negotiations with the company, workers say.

According to an Instagram post from ILWU Local 5, the labor union representing Powell’s workers since 2000, the workers voted to prepare for a strike with 92% approval. This vote does not mean the bookstore employees will go on strike, but rather that they are prepared to do so if needed.

The union says they hope this vote urges the company to enter negotiations for “a fair contract with Powell’s workers, with a living wage and access to affordable healthcare.”

Representatives with ILWU Local 5 say the company recently proposed a contract that includes a base wage more than $5 below the living wage in Portland, pay increases that won’t match inflation, and healthcare plans that are out of budget for most employees.

“While we hope that the company will accept that invitation in good faith, this vote signals that Powell’s workers are prepared to respond accordingly if they don’t,” the union said on Instagram.

A Powell’s spokesperson told KOIN 6 in May that the company has been negotiating with the union since January, and that the proposal includes, but is not limited to, immediate wage increases for staff, reduced health care monthly premiums and an enhanced 401(k) retirement plan match.

“Powell’s is proud of our long history of paying competitive wages in a tight marketplace, especially when faced with the reality of doing business as a locally-owned bookstore in downtown Portland in 2023,” the company said.

Workers say the community can help ILWU Local 5 by following along on social media, signing their online petition and emailing community@ilwulocal5.com with why Powell’s employees deserve a fair contract.

However, ILWU Local 5 isn’t asking the community to boycott Powell’s. Instead, they ask that people stay in solidarity with the store’s employees.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.