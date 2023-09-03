PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unionized employees at Powell’s Book Stores will hold a one-day strike on Labor Day to highlight their demand for more money and more affordable health benefits.

On Sunday, workers picketed and handed out fliers outside the 3 stores that will be affected by the strike. Contract talks are stalled after negotiations most of the year.

About 300 workers represented by ILWU Local 5 said the strike is over the issues they’ve been talking about for a while.

“We just want Powell’s to come to the table and negotiate with the union in good faith. That’s what our strike’s about tomorrow (Monday). We want them to listen to us and to stop stalling so we can get a contract,” said worker Myka Dubay.

Contract talks are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unionized Powell’s workers picket outside the main store in Portland, September 3, 2023 (ILWU Local 5)

Powell’s workers have been in a union for many years, but their last strike was 2003. The one-day strike will only affect the retail stores, as the online store will be unaffected.