PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong winds will continue to ruffle the greater Portland area this week. On Wednesday, wind speeds will hold around 18 mph with 31-mph gusts. Some high-elevation locations like the Vista House are seeing gusts as strong as 80 mph.

Portland’s National Weather Service office reports that stronger winds are likely on Thursday.

“Batten down the hatches, east winds on Thursday look even stronger than what was observed on Tuesday,” the NWS wrote on social media. “Expect gusts of 40 to 45 mph in the eastern Portland-Vancouver metro and West Hills [area], gusts up to 70 mph in the Corbett area, and gusts around 80 mph at Crown Point.”

Anticipated wind gusts on Thursday. | NWS

Rainy weather is likely to return to the region early next week, with stormy weather likely to persist into Thanksgiving. Snow will also be possible along mountain passes.

“Precipitation chances return to the area on Sunday and increase through early next week,” the NWS said. “Snow levels look to climb to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet as the precipitation arrives, likely keeping any winter weather impacts limited to the Cascade passes, for now.”

Until then, weather conditions will remain breezy, sunny, cold and dry. Wednesday will have a high of about 50 degrees and a low tonight of 34. Expect more of the same through Saturday.