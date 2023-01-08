PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with unlawful firearm possession on Saturday night after being detained by police officers following a shooting outside of Franklin High School during a basketball game, authorities said.

The incident, which happened around 7:40 p.m., took place during a men’s basketball game when a Portland police officer who was assigned to the school heard the shots and called for help.

Basketball spectators were seen on cameras at the game rushing out of the stands, attempting to flee the school.

A 15-year-old boy was detained and later booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant, where a new charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was later added, according to authorities overnight.

Police said they located a semi-automatic handgun near the scene.

One minor may have been injured in the shooting, but they refused medical attention, PPB told KOIN 6 News.

Police ask anyone with information to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-6295.