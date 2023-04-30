PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Sunday morning, a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood left two men dead, officials said.

At around 3:14 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting report on Southeast Neageli Drive and when they arrived they found one man dead at the scene.

Shortly after, officers said they found another dead man a short way up the road.

According to police, no arrests have been made and Southeast Neageli Drive is closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 174th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0441 and reference case number 23-111647.