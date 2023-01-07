PPB arrested three suspects in North Portland, after they attempted to elude police (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After attempting to elude police, three suspects were arrested carrying illegal guns Friday night, authorities said.

At around 11:15 p.m. a Portland police officer said they saw a black BMW driving erratically and speeding in SE Portland near Interstate 205.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but said they sped onto Interstate 205 Northbound. A short time later, an air support unit located the card speeding on Interstate 84.

Police said the driver continued to drive on and off freeways, running red lights and reaching up to 100 miles per hour in residential areas.

Officers attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, but according to authorities, the car had tires that “could continue to operate while flat.”

Eventually, police said the car stopped on North Lombard Street, where four suspects ran from the vehicle, and officers reported seeing the suspects throwing objects.

After a search, the suspects were located and police said they recovered three loaded handguns, one of which had an extended capacity drum magazine, which could hold up to 50 rounds.

The fourth suspect stayed near the car and was detained, but police said they were released without charges.

Terrance Z. Greenly, 22, was arrested and is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of loaded firearm in public, attempting to elude police while driving a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, reckless driving and violation of a restraining order.

Bobby O. Garland, 20, faces charges of felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession of loaded firearm in public, and attempting to elude police on foot.

Amir N. Griffin, 22, faces unlawful possession of loaded firearm in public and attempting to elude police on foot charges.

Officials said no injuries were reported.