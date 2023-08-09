PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities arrested a man suspected of eluding police after threatening people with a gun Wednesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street to the reported threat, PPB said.

Authorities said they found the man, however he refused to comply with officers and ran away.

PPB said they issued a shelter in place alert in the immediate area during the search.

This is a developing story.