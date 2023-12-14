PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bike Squad is partnering with social workers to try and better assist people struggling with fentanyl and meth addiction.

According to Portland police, the Bike Squad met with service providers from the Health Justice Recovery Alliance and made plans to support the community better.

During a high visibility patrol, the Bike Squad said that social workers were made available for immediate dispatch whenever officers encountered someone using drugs in public.

On the first day of the pilot project, authorities said that they contacted 67 people, 17 of whom accepted assistance from social workers on the spot.

Anyone who declined assistance was given a Measure 110 screen card that allows them to call in later for care if needed.

The PPB Bike Squad said this was only the first day and more patrols will come where they hope to find better ways to assist those struggling.