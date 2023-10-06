PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead by Portland firefighters who were in the midst of putting out a fire on Friday morning, and homicide detectives are investigating, authorities say.

Around 10:45 a.m., Portland Police Bureau says officers were sent to the 11000 block of Northeast Shaver Street to help Portland Fire & Rescue. Officers then began a death investigation and notified the Medical Examiner’s (ME) office.

The medical examiner’s office will rule on cause and manner of death at a later time, according to PPB.

As of 2 p.m., Northeast Shaver Street was still closed from Northeast 109th Avenue to Northeast 112th Avenue amid the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland police.