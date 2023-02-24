An AMR ambulance responds to a scene in Portland, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Northeast Marine Drive is closed between 33rd Avenue and 122nd Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a driver has died in a car crash around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after a deputy witnessed the person speeding near Broughton Beach.

Portland Police Bureau said the driver sideswiped a tractor-trailer near the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive, where officers found the car off the side of the road.

The identity of the deceased driver has yet to be publicized.

Northeast Marine Drive is closed between 33rd Avenue and 122nd Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.

Police ask for anyone with information about this crash to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-51097.