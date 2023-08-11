PPB says they recovered over 14,000 pills in their August 9-10 drug mission. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-night, multi-agency drug mission in downtown Portland earlier this week resulted in the arrest of nine adults and four juveniles, Portland Police Bureau announced Friday.

Authorities say they seized over 14,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills and nearly 1.8 pounds of powder containing fentanyl, as well as two illegally possessed firearms and a stolen vehicle on Wednesday and Thursday.

Federal agents from Oregon State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Oregon National Guard Counter Drug Program assisted with the mission.

According to PPB, one of the adults who was arrested faces federal charges for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. They were caught with approximately 164 grams of fentanyl powder and approximately 6,471 pills weighing 673 grams. The 12 others arrested in the mission will face state charges only.

“This would not have been possible without the strong partnerships and collaboration between Central Precinct and our local, state and federal partners,” said Captain Christopher Lindsey of Central Precinct. “I would like to thank everyone who came to assist us with combating fentanyl dealing in Downtown Portland.”