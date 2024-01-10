PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public to help identify two suspects in multiple graffiti vandalisms in Portland, including damage to a memorial for the dead.

A late model, silver Toyota Rav4 is a vandalism suspect vehicle. Jan. 10, 2024 (PPB).

Graffiti investigators from the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team released two photos of the suspects and one of a late model silver Toyota RAV4 they were seen driving on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators via email at centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 24-2020.

