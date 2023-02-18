PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the man who is accused of firing shots and starting a fire in an apartment complex in North Portland’s Cathedral Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

According to Portland police, Brent B. Lusted, 63, was arrested and is facing four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four accounts of menacing.

After serving a search warrant, fire investigators search the house and said they recovered the gun, which turned out to be a BB rifle.

The incident, which began around 2 p.m. Friday, shook the neighborhood, leaving many residents worried after they were told to shelter in place.

One resident, Barry Cochran, who said they have lived in the Cathedral Park neighborhood for five years, shared with KOIN 6 that they were worried and didn’t know what would happen next.

“I was at work and my neighbor texted us that they were sheltering in place and I just thought there was a manhunt or something,” said Cochran. “My wife is inside and I’m concerned, it sounds like it’s pretty scary.”