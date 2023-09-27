Officials say Hokunani “Star” Osorno was admitted to a hospital in critical condition on Sept. 19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed to KOIN 6 that a Jefferson High School sophomore died of a suspected fentanyl overdose Sunday night.

Officials say Hokunani “Star” Osorno, 15, was admitted to a local hospital on Sept. 19 in critical condition. However, due to her state, officers were unable to speak with her.

Principal Drake Shelton sent a letter to families informing them of the death on Wednesday, which said, in part:

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of one of our students. Sophomore Hokunani “Star” Osorno unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. Our deepest condolences are extended to the Osorno family and all of Star’s friends and loved ones. Star was a bright light to everyone who knew her, and her passing will leave an indelible mark on her family and the Jeff community.”

He also offered resources for coping with the loss of a fellow student, such as the Youthline Teen Textline, and encouraged students and families to reach out to him via dshelton@pps.net.

“I am here for you and your students, and it is my sincere hope that, as a community, we will lift each other up during this difficult time.”

The cause of Osorno’s death remains under investigation with Portland’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit.

