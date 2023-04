PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in NW Portland’s Old Town neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

At around 5:47 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a report of shots fired near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street and when they arrived they found a man a block away with a leg injury.

First aid was applied and officials said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation and police said that no arrests have been made.