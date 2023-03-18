PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple overnight shooting incidents have police searching for suspects and victims, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers from the Central Precinct and the entertainment detail were patrolling at around 2 a.m. when gunshots were heard near West Burnside Street and 4th Avenue.

Officers arrived immediately and said they found an adult man with critical life-threatening injuries who was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

While investigating, officers said they heard another shot fired near Southwest Ankeny Street and 3rd Avenue but when they arrived at the scene no victims or suspects could be found, although evidence of gunfire was found.

According to police, lots of people and vehicles were leaving the area at the time, so they are searching to see if there are more victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.