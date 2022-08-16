PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A noose was found at a construction site at Benson Polytechnic High School over the weekend, school officials said.

According to Andersen Construction, a trade partner of theirs discovered the noose on Saturday and immediately reported it. The area where it was discovered is reportedly closed to students until late 2024.

The incident was reported to both the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI.

PPB told KOIN 6 there was not enough evidence to conclusively determine it was a noose, however, they passed the case on to the FBI as a precaution.

Earlier this year, an Oregon law went into effect that criminalizes this symbol.

Both Andersen Construction and Portland Public Schools condemned the incident, with the school district calling it a “disturbing symbol of hate and racism.”

“This racist, hateful incident is an affront to our district’s core values of racial equity, social justice, student and staff safety, and inclusion. These heinous acts will not be tolerated,” PPS wrote in a statement.

Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person(s) responsible.

A noose was also found on the high school’s campus in 2020.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the FBI for more information.