PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Portland Police Officer Rashida Saunders, the Sunshine Division is part of her life — and has been since long before she joined the bureau.

Born and raised in North Portland, Saunders told KOIN 6 News their family came to rely on Sunshine Division and other organizations to help with food and other supplies when she was growing up. A visit from an officer with the Sunshine Division was always a positive experience.

PPB Officer Rashida Saunders, the liaison officer with Sunshine Division, received food deliveries when she was growing up in North Portland (Undated photo courtesy Rashida Saunders)

“My mom was a single mom. She worked most of them time, but there were definitely times where we couldn’t make ends meet,” she said. “For me, we were just happy to get food. We weren’t concerned about sodium or nutrition. We were just happy we had cereal. We were happy we had peanut butter. We were happy we had some of those staples to get us through the next few days.”

These days, Officer Rashida Saunders is the new officer assigned as the PPB liaison to the Sunshine Division. Delivering those food boxes is one part of her weekly routine.

Sunshine Division relies entirely on donations to keep this going.

They’re seeing record numbers at their pantries this holiday season.

Last year, when Officer Matt Tobey — who was the Sunshine Division liaison officer — retired, Saunders jumped at the chance to step into the role. There are Sunshine Division food boxes in all the precincts in case an officer identifies a family in need of food.

“This position is near and dear to my heart. I became a cop to serve the community of Portland,” Saunders said. “But just, working different positions, I understand there’s more to police work than just crime enforcement. There’s more than that. There’s so many needs in our community and so many people go without basic needs because they don’t know how to access resources.”

Saunders stays busy packing boxes, helping at 2 pantries and making personal deliveries to families she’s developed relationships.

Many are in the area where she grew up — where her mom still lives.

PPB Officer Rashida Saunders, the liaison officer with Sunshine Division, delivers a box of food during a delivery, November 2023 (KOIN)

“I think she’s really proud. I think it’s one of those things where it’s easy for me to share a story, say, ‘Hey, as a kid I received a food box,'” Saunders said. “But I think it’s another level when it’s like, my mom received food boxes back then but she’s also in a position where she still does need food boxes now.”