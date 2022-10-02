PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were found passed out in a stolen car Saturday, and a gun was in the driver’s lap, according to authorities.
Portland Police say officers responded to the report of a running car sitting backward on Northwest Glisan, with two unconscious people sitting inside.
A caller also reported that the driver had a gun sitting on their lap.
The car had allegedly been stolen from Washington.
Police say the driver struggled with officers but was eventually arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Item’s taken from the suspect include a gun and brass knuckles, according to police.
Police say the passenger fled from the scene and was not found.