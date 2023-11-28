So far, 66 people have died on Portland streets in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the number of deadly traffic collisions in Portland are on pace for a three-decade record, police say they are facing challenges to address the alarming trend.

So far, 66 people have died on Portland streets in 2023, and July has been the deadliest month so far, with a total of 13 deaths. Most of these crashes have happened between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Since the Portland Police Traffic Division returned in May, the unit has consisted of two sergeants and 12 officers who are mostly on motorcycles.

Sgt. Ty Engstrom said the team focuses on high-crash areas like Southeast Portland – specifically the Burnside-Division area – and 82nd Avenue. They currently maintain coverage from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.

However, Engstrom says the traffic division will soon deal with additional challenges.

“Unfortunately, Traffic Division is getting hit pretty hard with some retirements these next couple of months,” he said. “We’re looking at hopefully getting some replacements, but again, we all know that the staffing level in the police bureau is still low.”

Engstrom said there are other officers who can step in to help out, but in the meantime, he says drivers should focus on the following message: “Be seen, be visible, slow down, and drive sober.”