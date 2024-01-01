PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Dixie Tavern has been around for 20 years in Portland’s Entertainment District. Co-owner Dan Lenzen said he expected thousands of people to come to the neighborhood on New Year’s Eve and he’s glad Portland police are on patrol.

“It’s nice to see that the police officers are working with businesses to help them as an asset instead of the crack down,” Lenzen told KOIN 6 News.

Whit Femrite of Ridgefield, Washington said he always has a good time when he goes to the Dixie Tavern.

Portland’s Entertainment District at 9pm on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023 (KOIN)

“That’s why I typically come downtown and I feel safe here,” Femrite said. “It’s really a great thing for them to be out here just in case something goes wrong. They are close by to help anyone who needs it.”

After a nearly 2 year hiatus, the Portland Police Bureau brought the Entertainment District detail back. On New Year’s Eve, a team of 6 officers plus Sgt. Matt Nilsen patrolled the area by car.

During a ridealong, Nilsen explained to KOIN 6 News he starts by driving around “to see how places are doing, see who’s open and who’s busy.”

At 8 p.m. barricades went up closing NW 3rd from Burnside to Davis and Couch from 2nd to 4th.

PPB wants to expand their reach by February to cover a bigger perimeter. Nilsen said they want to “block off 4th up to Everett and then block off Couch and Davis at 5th.”

Nilsen hopes that adding more light will bring even more people back to the district.

“It’s inviting and if we can do that in this area that will help,” he said.