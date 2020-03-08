PPB, Portland Fire welcome women at career fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Women were given the opportunity to see what it takes to have a career in public safety on Saturday at a career fair put on the Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Portland Fire and Rescue.
Both of Portland’s police and fire chief are women. Police Chief Jami Resch spoke at the event. Potential applicants toured the training division, got to check out the vehicles, and the equipment used in a public safety job.
On Twitter, the PPB shared a thread of the day’s highlights. Some of the demonstrations and activities featured crime scene processing, crisis negotiation, and the bureau’s use of robots. Portland’s FBI office also had a table at the event.
This was the second year of the Women in Public Safety Career Fair. The event was free, and while specifically geared toward women, all were welcome.
