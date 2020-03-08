PPB, Portland Fire welcome women at career fair

Three of Portland Police’s new cadets attended the Second Annual Women in Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday. March 7, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Women were given the opportunity to see what it takes to have a career in public safety on Saturday at a career fair put on the Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Portland Fire and Rescue.

Both of Portland’s police and fire chief are women. Police Chief Jami Resch spoke at the event. Potential applicants toured the training division, got to check out the vehicles, and the equipment used in a public safety job.

On Twitter, the PPB shared a thread of the day’s highlights. Some of the demonstrations and activities featured crime scene processing, crisis negotiation, and the bureau’s use of robots. Portland’s FBI office also had a table at the event.

Some of our new @PPBCadets are here too! They just started the cadet academy. Our cadet program is for anyone from age 16-20. Check us out on Facebook or instagram for more info. pic.twitter.com/X6JrARw0jo — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 7, 2020

Despite our best efforts to recruit these adorable kiddos to police work, they sided with @PDXFire 🤷‍♀️ Everyone ❤️👩‍🚒! (Even worse, these are one of our very own Officer’s kids 😂). #womeninpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/0loLNwOMy7 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 8, 2020

This was the second year of the Women in Public Safety Career Fair. The event was free, and while specifically geared toward women, all were welcome.