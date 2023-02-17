PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of North Portland’s Cathedral Neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as Portland Police Bureau’s SERT team and crisis negotiation team respond to a suspect firing shots in the area, authorities said.

Portland Police shared that the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are in the 8800 block of North Syracuse Street where they said a suspect was firing shots.

According to PPB, the suspect is contained, but there is still active danger in the area and people are asked to take shelter.

North Ivanhoe Street between North Philadelphia Avenue and North St. Louis Avenue is currently closed due to the situation.

This is a breaking story, stay with KOIN 6 News as this news develops.