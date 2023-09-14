PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage security guard was arrested Wednesday morning after stabbing a man in the parking lot of a retail complex, Portland Police Bureau announced.

Arturo Troncoso Jr., 19, was booked in the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree assault.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing around 8:15 a.m., PPB said. According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Troncoso Jr. was working at a bottle return business when he was involved in a physical altercation with the victim in a restaurant parking lot at 12100 Northeast Glisan Street. Troncoso Jr. stabbed the man with a knife during the altercation before staying at the scene to cooperate with officers, PPB said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to email Detective Rachel Baer at Rachel.baer@police.portlandoregon.gov.

