Currently there are 4 investigators and one officer in traffic division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of having an understaffed traffic division, the Portland Police Bureau will announce the traffic division will return and what this will look like for motorists in the Rose City.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will make the announcement at a 1 p.m. press conference. Lovell and other members of the traffic division will answer media questions.

Sgt. Ty Engstrom joined the traffic division in 2008 when there were 35 motorcycles and about 10-12 cars permanently assigned to traffic enforcement.

But in November 2022, Engstrom said, “Now, we have me and one other officer.“

At that time, he said the traffic division — made up of the Major Crash Team and the Traffic Investigation Unit — had only 4 investigators. “We don’t have the resources to investigate all the hit-and-runs that come through — we’ve got so many hit-and-runs that come through on a daily basis,” he said.

In late December, PPB said there were 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a 70-year high. The bureau added that the city also recorded 66 traffic fatalities in 2022.