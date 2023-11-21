PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The message from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers was short and simple as the historic Portland teachers’ strike enters its fourth week.

“Get this done tonight,” Kotek posted on social media.

This came in the wake of teacher supporters targeting the homes of Portland school board members.

Tensions are high between both sides as a deal still hasn’t been reached but some leaders say targeting their homes won’t change how they’ll vote.

Board member Julia Brim-Edwards says a property she owns was hit on Tuesday with graffiti spray-painted on the front of the house and on the driveway.

“Some messages about students and some very not nice things also spray painted on the driveway,” Brim-Edwards said. “We’ve cleaned it up now but definitely moved from intimidation and bullying to something that’s clearly vandalism and criminal acts.”

School board president Gary Hollands’ home was also targeted, as the word “shame” was sprayed over a car, along with signs saying “fund classrooms now” taped all over it. Both board members filed police reports.

“This, by no means, will sway me one way or the other,” he said.

In a statement posted to their social media, the teachers’ union said, in part, “PAT condemns vandalism.” They added, “the PPS school board can approve the settlement their own bargaining team recommended and end the strike in a matter of minutes to get kids back to schools next week.”

During a march across the Burnside Bridge with hundreds of teachers and supporters, some carried signs with phone numbers of those on the board. Brim-Edwards says moves like sharing school board members’ home addresses and phone numbers as well as the vandalism are disappointing, but others have stepped up to help.

“Even though it’s very disappointing and sad that things have come to this level, I know it’s not representative of most teachers,” Brim-Edwards said. “I’ve already heard from lots of Glencoe teachers who offered to help clean up the property so I don’t think it’s representative of the vast majority of teachers and I’m just keeping that in my heart because I so want to get our kids back in school and reach an agreement and I know our teachers do as well.”

Meanwhile, as Wednesday marks exactly three weeks since the strike began, Gov. Tina Kotek also spoke out about the vandals and ongoing negotiations. In a statement, she said in part that “Portland students, parents and families have gone through enough uncertainty. This is unacceptable. Furthermore, I strongly condemn the acts of vandalism that took place against members of the PPS board. Threats, vandalism, or violence will not resolve this strike.”

KOIN 6 also reached out to the school district and the teachers’ union about the latest in negotiations going into tomorrow. PAT did not get back to us but PPS says there are no talks, but both sides are working in their offices this evening.