PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Representatives from Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers continued efforts on Saturday to break the stalemate in the ongoing teachers strike, specifically concerning class sizes and planning time.

PPS spokesperson Will Howell said the two sides are talking about those 2 issues “and we’re hopeful we can square them away through continued conversation.”

Howell said they plan “to keep working today (Saturday) and into the night, back again tomorrow (Sunday), until we get a deal.”

Regardless of what happens this weekend, there won’t be any classes for PPS students this week, which had already been blocked out for the Thanksgiving break.

The Portland teachers strike began November 1.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.