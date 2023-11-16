The district’s next possible day to have classes land on Nov. 27.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While many may wish to settle in for the upcoming holiday, educators with Portland Public Schools say that losing their healthcare is top of mind.

As of Thursday afternoon, school has been canceled through Friday – pushing the district’s next possible day to have classes land on Nov. 27.

According to PPS, Thursday was also the deadline for teachers to get back into the classroom before losing their health coverage in December.

In response, the Oregon Education Association said they will step in to cover insurance costs during a strike — though it’s unclear how long that could last.

PPS teacher Brian Halberg said he’s upset with how the district is handling healthcare.

“I think right now, our members are here because they’re standing up for what’s right and for the district to even discuss the idea of withholding health insurance for our members would be appalling,” Halberg said.

Meanwhile, teachers continue to push for cost of living adjustments, mental health supports and classroom sizes — sticking points they say the district isn’t compromising enough on.

PPS passed a settlement package Wednesday night that included more planning time and a class-size adjustment process, but the Portland Association of Teachers responded by saying it still wasn’t enough.

The Portland Association of Teachers released a statement to KOIN about the decision.

“Without conferring with the Portland Association of Teachers bargaining team, and in the middle of an otherwise productive bargaining day, PPS district managers made the unilateral decision to keep schools closed through November 27th. It’s unfortunate the district made this decision. Even though Monday and Tuesday are parent teacher conference days, these count as instructional days. Portland educators plan to continue bargaining and are hopeful that a fair settlement can be reached that would get students back to school and allow the first half of next week to be used as planning days or even possibly for student instruction.”

