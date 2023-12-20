PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Portland Public Schools continues their added week of schools the number of teacher absences continues to grow for Oregon’s largest district.

What was originally scheduled as winter break became makeup days after the Portland teacher strike took away nearly a month of school.

Over the week, teacher absences have gone steadily upwards with 558 on Monday, 636 absent on Tuesday and 702 absences Wednesday, the school district said.

With only 490 substitute teachers to fill in, there were 212 unfilled absences on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there were over 9,000 students absent in the district, however, that number hasn’t been made available for Wednesday yet.

PPS said there was an expectation that this might happen and students who miss assignments this week will be able to make them up when they return to the classroom.