PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Teachers with Portland Public Schools gathered at Cleveland High School Wednesday to call out the board over COVID-19 sick time off.

They say PPS forced staff who test positive for COVID-19 to exhaust all their paid leave, including vacation time, before they could access paid COVID leave, meaning many employees may never get to use that benefit before they recover.

“We are surprised that the district is not concerned enough about employees who work face to face with students,” said John MacDuffee, treasurer for the Portland Federation of School Professionals

Teachers claim this policy change is dangerous, short-sighted and puts children at risk.

KOIN 6 News is waiting to hear back from PPS.