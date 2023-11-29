PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland teachers’ strike has ended, but more changes are ahead for local students as they return to class.

The Portland School Board, along with teachers, officially approved the new contract Tuesday night, but there is a last-minute change when it comes to making up the 11 missed days of classes.

Now, Dec. 22 will be a day off, while there will be classes on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15 — both sides still have to officially sign off on the decision.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, board members heard from a student about a survey of over 5,000 Portland students, who shared their preferences for making up the missing 11 days of school during the strike.

The district had initially announced the whole week of Dec. 18, which was supposed to be the first week of winter break, would instead be a week of classes. There was strong support from students to change that and instead add more minutes to school days or add back Christmas break days and have school instead on other days off.

“Having school on MLK Day was also voted on, with more than 1,000 students saying yes to school and having it be a day where we learn in honor of Mr. King. These are the options PPS students would prefer instead of our winter break. Deep cuts taking away our winter break isn’t an option. Folks have plans have to decide whether to stay or go,” said PPS student Jorge Sanchez Bautista.

There was also sharp criticism by board members that Gov. Tina Kotek and the legislature did not fully fund education and that the contract would be cut elsewhere.