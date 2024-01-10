Project leaders will hold an open house in February for community feedback on the plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials have unveiled updated plans for Darcelle XV Plaza, the site renamed after Portland’s late, record-breaking drag queen.

In March 2023, Walter Cole — the person behind the iconic performer Darcelle XV — died of natural causes at the age of 92. That following July, Portland leaders announced that downtown’s O’Bryant Square would be renamed in honor of the drag queen’s contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

The square’s demolition was originally scheduled for last fall, but in November, officials revealed that it would be postponed to January to stabilize the streets above the site’s underground parking structure.

Reconstruction is now slated to be complete by this summer or fall. And according to the City of Portland, Portland State University’s Center for Public Interest Design and NNA Landscape Architecture have already developed an interim design.

Preliminary renderings show the plaza will feature a dog park, event stage, sail shades, string lights, and a “Walk of Fame” — in true Darcelle fashion.

Darcelle XV Plaza design overview (Courtesy City of Portland)

Darcelle XV Plaza sail shade view (Courtesy City of Portland)

Darcelle XV Plaza activation plans (Courtesy City of Portland)

City officials said there’s not currently any funding to build a permanent park, but Portland Parks and Recreation is partnering with Downtown Portland Clean and Safe to make the plaza and the nearby Director Park successful.

“We anticipate signing a multiyear agreement in the coming months to ensure the two sites are busy with programming and events,” PP&R said on its website. “The lessons we learn during this interim period over the next three to five years will inform the final design for the finished park space at Darcelle XV Plaza.”

Construction project leaders will hold an open-house event in February to allow the public to provide feedback on the site and how it can best honor Darcelle and serve the community through activities, art installations, programs and more.

The event’s exact date and location will be shared within the next several weeks.