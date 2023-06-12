After years of getting vandalized and neglected, the Day Theater is set to be remodeled and provide a variety of dance and possibly fitness classes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have been numerous trials and tribulations for businesses along SE Foster Road. That includes the century-old building Phoenix, which was restored last year and broken into soon after. But now there are new signs of life coming to the street, thanks to a local dance company saving a historic piece of Portland.

Built in 1915, the Day Theater was once a thriving location in the music and arts scene. However, the building was on the edge of extinction after turning into an eyesore for years, which attracted a lot of unwanted activity.

Just before the building got repossessed by the city and likely torn down, Portland dance instructor Sarah Rigles wanted to make sure the show went on, by helping the historic building get a new life.

“This is going to be one of the larger dance rooms,” said Rigles, the directory of Classical Ballet Academy, as she gave KOIN 6 News a tour. “You can feel it when you’re in here and I want to preserve that history and have a space for people to come together for music and dance that would otherwise not be here. And I think Foster needs that.”

After years of getting vandalized and neglected, the Day Theater is set to be remodeled and provide a variety of dance and possibly fitness classes.

A rendering of what the revamped building may look like. (Paul LeFeber)

“We’re hoping to have all different types of dance here like ballet, contemporary, jazz, modern and hip hop,” Rigles said. “Maybe even fitness classes — we’ll just be able to be running all the time.”

They’re also renovating and modernizing the theater too, opening it up to the community to use for all of the arts.

“It will almost be like a multipurpose space. There could be live dance, live theater. There could be music or you could have a wedding in there … You could do anything,” said Paul LeFeber, the representative of the project.

It’ll be renamed the Foster Theater for the Performing Arts.

“I’m excited for this project to bring life and energy into this neighborhood,” LeFeber said. “Portland’s been through a hard few years as we know, and this building has been through a hard few years.”

The vision is to turn it into the premiere performing arts theater in SE Portland, all while preserving its natural beauty.

“We found monstrous beams that were probably cut from a whole tree that we are going to keep exposed so they can be seen and enjoyed,” added Brandon Greggory, owner of Brothers in Arms Construction.

This construction crew has a passion working with old architecture.

“The early 1900s buildings have all non-dimensional lumber, it’s all rough cut from the original saw mill,” Greggory said. “The buildings relatively untouched once you get to the bare bones of it.”

Rigles said this is a reminder to not give up when places we love in the city get disheveled.

“We have to put time and money into them — if we want to save a building, if we want to save the city, if we want to save our culture — we have to make things for our children,” she said.