PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pride Month, the yearly celebration of LGBTQ+ individuals, is in full effect.

The Rose City is considered one of the most inclusive places for LGBTQ+ Americans and has an extensive lineup of pride events scheduled for the month of June — and beyond.

Here are a few of the top Portland-area pride festivities.

When: Saturday, June 3 from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 2025 N Kilpatrick St, Portland, OR 97217

DJ Action Slacks is providing the soundtrack for this dance party that marks the beginning of Pride Month. Held in The World Famous Kenton Club, the party will primarily feature R&B, soul, Caribbean and Latin songs spanning from the 1950s to the 1970s. Candy-colored outfits are “highly encouraged.”

When: Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: 1620 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Portland State’s University Band is joining forces with Rose City Pride Bands, a local network of LGBTQ+ musicians, for a concert in Lincoln Performance Hall. Tickets are free for PSU students, $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors.

When: Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m.

Where: SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214

The Portland Frontrunners is a running and walking club for LGBTQIA residents. With a mission to promote good health and positive relationships within its community, the club hosts the annual Portland Pride Run with running, walking and rolling routes that start at the Eastbank Esplanade. Drag performer Poison Waters will be the special guest celebrating with participants before and after the event.

When: Saturday, June 17 from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 610 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209

Over 500 people are expected at the Pride Bar Crawl that kicks off at Northwest Portland’s Silverado gay bar. Tickets, which start at $15, include up to two drinks or shots, cover at the participating venues, admission into the drag show, and more.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: 300 N Winning Way, Portland, Oregon 97227

Nonprofit Red Dress PDX serves LGBTQ+ youth, community members affected by HIV and AIDS, and domestic violence survivors and victims. This fundraising party held in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum requires that all guests — regardless of gender — wear a red dress or similar attire. Tickets include entrance to the party, food, and drinks for the night.

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 3 p.m.

Where: 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

This show located in the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall will be a “a musical celebration of LGBTQ life, love, family, and perseverance.” Concertgoers will hear the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus perform songs from classic Disney films including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Coco. The concert will also feature Oregon Symphony musicians.

When: Saturday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and parade on Sunday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

Pride Northwest’s Waterfront Festival and Parade was moved to July this year, but there are still plenty of fun festivities scheduled for the third weekend of July. The weekend will attract thousands of visitors, as well as a number of food vendors and festival exhibitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.