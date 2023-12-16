PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders have an opportunity “think pink” with Pride Northwest this holiday season.

Beginning Saturday, the organization is hosting the Powerfully Pink event at the Hotel Lucia.

It is not only a place for LGBTQ+ people to gather and socialize. But the event serves as a fundraiser for Pride Northwest, who puts on the Waterfront Pride Festival and Parade each year.

Ian Morton, Director of Programs for Pride Northwest says the event features opportunities for holiday photos with drag artists (including Flawless Shade, current reigning Miss Gay Pride of Portland), raffles, a pop-up shop and more.

In addition to raising money, Morton says they’re also accepting clothes.

“Things like warming supplies: Hats, socks for people who need,” Morton added. “And the funding that we raise does go to Pride and we use that to both help individuals and organizations that have immediate emergency.”

The event also runs Sunday and next weekend from noon to 4 p.m.