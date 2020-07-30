Princesses decide on 2020 Rose Festival Queen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the pandemic, the 2020 Rose Festival Queen was crowned on Thursday.
Anya Anand was elected 2020 Queen of Rosaria by a secret ballot vote by the other princesses on the court. Normally, a group from the community votes who among the princesses should be crowned queen.
Anya is a senior at Lincoln High School and is attending University of California at Davis in the fall. She plans to become a pediatrician.
The last time the court selected their own Queen was in 1930, the first year the Rose Festival started selecting Princesses from area high schools.
Anya was very active at Lincoln: as a volunteer Co-President of the Associated Student Body and Asian Student Union, as well as Co-Chair of the Multnomah Youth Commission Committee. Anya has been passionate about education from an early age and is president of REAL, (or Rural Education and Literacy), in India. Anya visited a remote village in India to give free education to underprivileged girls. According to Queen Anya “This is to encourage girls to be self-sufficient, independent, and secure a better life for themselves, in an area that predominantly doesn’t provide or allow education for girls.”
