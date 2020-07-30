Princesses decide on 2020 Rose Festival Queen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the pandemic, the 2020 Rose Festival Queen was crowned on Thursday.

Anya Anand was elected 2020 Queen of Rosaria by a secret ballot vote by the other princesses on the court. Normally, a group from the community votes who among the princesses should be crowned queen.

Anya is a senior at Lincoln High School and is attending University of California at Davis in the fall. She plans to become a pediatrician.

The last time the court selected their own Queen was in 1930, the first year the Rose Festival started selecting Princesses from area high schools.