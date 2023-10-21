This is the 3rd pro-Palestinian rally in Portland in 8 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another rally urging Portlanders to “stand with Palestine” is set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland.

This rally will begin at 911 NE 11th, organizers said in a social media post that labeled this an “emergency rally” for supporters of the Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, a different rally organized by PSU’s Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights called for the end to the occupation of Gaza.

An estimated 800 people attended that event, chanting, “Occupation has got to go.” The event also included several speakers — including one woman who grew up in Gaza, where the church she went to was reportedly bombed.

On October 13, a pro-Palestinian rally took place around Portland City Hall and lasted for about an hour.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day on this latest protest.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden used a rare Oval Office address that the US must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.

With Israel continuing to bombard the Gaza Strip and preparing a ground invasion, Biden placed an increased emphasis on the deadly toll that the conflict has had on civilians there, saying he’s “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life.”

“Israel and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety, dignity and peace,” Biden said. He also warned about a rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the U.S., noting the killing of Wadea Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy.

“To all you hurting, I want you to know I see you. You belong,” Biden said. “And I want to say this to you. You’re all Americans.”